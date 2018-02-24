What Airs After Monday's WWE RAW, Gymnastics Champion Works WWE Tryout (Video), The Miz

- Above is new video of gymnastics champion Stacy Ervin Jr. taking fight during a recent tryout at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.
- A new thirty-minute episode of WWE Photo Shoot will air on the WWE Network after Monday's RAW goes off the air, featuring SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair. Below is the synopsis:
"She helped WWE embark on an evolution. Now, Charlotte Flair reflects on her celebrated rise as she continues to rewrite her historic legacy."
- WWE posted this video of WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz hitting the Skull Crushing Finale on various opponents:
When @mikethemiz's hand goes up, your mouth goes shut! When he hits the #SkullCrushingFinale... you're REALLY in trouble. #WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/7TDTHueJxu— WWE (@WWE) February 24, 2018