WWE NXT Live Event Results From St. Augustine (2/23): Shayna Baszler Attacks, The Undisputed Era

Thanks to Tara's Friend Hank for the following WWE NXT live event results from Friday's show in St. Augustine, Florida:

* The Street Profits defeated Adrian Jaoude and Cezar Bononi

* Jessie Elaban vs. Zeda ended when Shayna Baszler interfered and choked them both out

*TM61 defeated Brennan Williams and Donovan Dijak

* Adam Cole defeated Dan Matha

* Riddick Moss and Tino Sabbatelli defeated Tian Bing and Cheng

* Lars Sullivan defeated Kassius Ohno

* Kairi Sane defeated Rhea Ripley

* NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish defeated Steve Cutler and Wesley Blake