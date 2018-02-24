Elias spoke with The Wrap on the cost of breaking numerous guitars, writing his own material, and singing at Elimination Chamber. Here are some of the highlights:

If he'll sing while waiting in the Elimination Chamber pod, since he gets to come out last:

"I don't know yet, man. If that's the case — if I have my guitar and I'm able to do my songs, I absolutely will create a few songs for the Chamber."

Writing his own songs:

"I always have a full song prepared, because I cannot bank on the crowd booing anything. I could go out there and tell them to shut their mouths and listen to my song, there's always a chance they could shut their mouths and listen to my song."

The cost of breaking too many guitars:

"When you're at the level that I'm at — at 'Monday Night Raw' — you don't gotta worry about things like that."

Elias also discussed more about the Elimination Chamber. You can check out the full interview by clicking here.