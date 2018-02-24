Paul Heyman Reveals Brock Lesnar RAW Segment, Andrade 'Cien' Almas To Speak On WWE NXT, Eva Marie

- Above is a new "Day of My Life" video blog from former WWE Superstar Eva Marie as she continues to model and expand her NEM Fashion brand.

- An in-ring segment with WWE NXT Champion Andrade "Cien" Almas has been announced for Wednesday's episode. Almas and Zelina Vega will address the WWE Universe following last week's Career vs. Title win over Johnny Gargano.

- Paul Heyman took to Facebook and Twitter today and confirmed that WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar will be on Monday's RAW to confront the winner of Sunday's Elimination Chamber pay-per-view. That match will see Roman Reigns, Elias, Finn Balor, John Cena, Seth Rollins, Braun Strowman and WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz do battle to determine Lesnar's WrestleMania 34 opponent. Below is what Heyman wrote: