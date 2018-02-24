WrestlingInc.com

Kenny Omega On Golden Lovers History, NJPW World To Air Australian Tour?, Honor Rising Opening Video

By Joshua Gagnon | February 24, 2018

- Above is the opening video for this year's NJPW/ROH Honor Rising events. For full results on night one (2/23), click here. For results on night two (2/24), click here.

- Earlier this month, NJPW ran their first-ever tour in Australia where they visited Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney, and Perth. Although all four were live events a fan asked NJPW Play-by-Play Announcer, Kevin Kelly, if any would ever air on NJPW World. Kelly said they are working on doing voice-overs for those shows, but weren't sure exactly how much would be shown. Kelly also hinted that the next time they return to the country doing the commentary live would be ideal.





News On How Much Hulk Hogan Wanted For Bullet Club Appearance With NJPW
- Kenny Omega retweeted a lengthy historical look at the story of himself and Kota Ibushi for fans who weren't familiar with the Golden Lovers' nine year story. The duo teamed up back in early 2009 for DDT Pro-Wrestling. Currently they are feuding with The Bullet Club as Cody looks to take over the group from Omega. Earlier today at NJPW/ROH Honor Rising, The Young Bucks announced they were no longer Junior Heavyweights and a future match was teased against the Golden Lovers after Omega said they were the best tag team in the world.




