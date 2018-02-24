Kenny Omega On Golden Lovers History, NJPW World To Air Australian Tour?, Honor Rising Opening Video

- Above is the opening video for this year's NJPW/ROH Honor Rising events. For full results on night one (2/23), click here. For results on night two (2/24), click here.

- Earlier this month, NJPW ran their first-ever tour in Australia where they visited Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney, and Perth. Although all four were live events a fan asked NJPW Play-by-Play Announcer, Kevin Kelly, if any would ever air on NJPW World. Kelly said they are working on doing voice-overs for those shows, but weren't sure exactly how much would be shown. Kelly also hinted that the next time they return to the country doing the commentary live would be ideal.

@realkevinkelly heard on last night's broadcast you'll be coming to the next Aus tour, good news! Is that a possible hint it's being broadcasted on NJPW World? — Mili Simic (@milisimic) February 23, 2018

It's in the works. We are voicing this tour's shows soon for release on @njpwworld. "Live" would be ideal for the return. https://t.co/jZpQy54n3T — Kevin Kelly (@realkevinkelly) February 23, 2018

YEEEeESSSS...... do you know if it will be each show seperate or will it be aired in one whole package like a best of? — Samuel Russell (@thespidy314) February 23, 2018

Not sure yet — Kevin Kelly (@realkevinkelly) February 24, 2018

- Kenny Omega retweeted a lengthy historical look at the story of himself and Kota Ibushi for fans who weren't familiar with the Golden Lovers' nine year story. The duo teamed up back in early 2009 for DDT Pro-Wrestling. Currently they are feuding with The Bullet Club as Cody looks to take over the group from Omega. Earlier today at NJPW/ROH Honor Rising, The Young Bucks announced they were no longer Junior Heavyweights and a future match was teased against the Golden Lovers after Omega said they were the best tag team in the world.

I don't really have wrestling-related followers but all I want to talk about is how the best thing in professional wrestling right now is a complex, epic, and (currently) happy gay love story, 9 years in the making and featuring two of the best in the world. It's remarkable. pic.twitter.com/B6sPxSyLYw — Simpsons Reference (@EffingBoring) February 23, 2018