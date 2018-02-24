WWE Main Event Recap: Gran Metalik Gets A Win, The Revival Vs. Rhyno & Heath Slater, Tony Nese

The Main Event opening video kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. Tony Nese and Gran Metalik make their entrances as Vic Joseph and Nigel McGuinness check in on commentary.

Tony Nese vs. Gran Metalik

Nese kicks Metalik. Metalik hits a head-scissors on Nese. Metalik dropkicks Nese. Nese elbows Metalik in the face. Nese hits Metalik with a series of kicks. Metalik kicks Nese in the face. Metalik goes for a moonsault off the top rope, Nese gets his boots up. Nese pins Metalik for a two count. Nese drives Metalik's neck into the top rope. Nese goes for a moonsault from the second rope, Metalik moves out of the way. Metalik superkicks Nese. Metalik hits a dropkick from off the second rope on Nese. Nese rolls out of the ring. Metalik hits a Twisted Plancha to the outside on Nese. Metalik rolls Nese back into the ring. Metalik pins Nese for a two count. Nese sends Metalik face-first into the second turnbuckle. Nese lifts Metalik onto the top turnbuckle. Nese goes for a Superplex, Metalik fights out of it and drops Nese on the top rope. Metalik hits a hurricanruna on Nese from off the top rope. Metalik hits a Metalik Driver on Nese. Metalik pins Nese for the win.

Winner: Gran Metalik

A recap is shown of Braun Strowman winning a Gauntlet Match on RAW featuring Intercontinental Champion The Miz, Finn Balor, Elias, Seth Rollins, John Cena and Roman Reigns.

Rhyno & Heath Slater make their entrance. The Revival's Scott Dawson & Dash Wilder make their entrance.

The Revival (Scott Dawson & Dash Wilder) vs. Rhyno & Heath Slater

Slater and Dawson start the match. They lock up. Slater locks in a wrist-lock on Dawson. Dawson takes Slater to the mat. Slater locks in a headlock on Dawson. Wilder tags in. Wilder and Slater exchange waist-locks. Wilder elbows Slater in the face. Dawson is tagged back in. Dawson inadvertently Back-Drops Wilder. Slater strikes Dawson. Rhyno is tagged in. Rhyno and Slater both strike Dawson with Back Elbows. Dawson strikes Rhyno. Wilder tags back in as Rhyno sends Dawson to the ropes. Rhyno hits a Shoulder Block on Dawson. Rhyno strikes Wilder. Slater is tagged back in. Rhyno and Slater hit a Double Back-Drop on Dawson before clotheslining Wilder out of the ring as we head into a commercial break.

Slater comes off the top turnbuckle with a chop to Wilder. Slater strikes Dawson. Slater connects with a knee strike to Wilder. Slater hits a Spin Kick on Dawson before hitting a Neck-Breaker on Wilder. Slater pins Wilder for a two count as Wilder gets his foot on the rope. Dawson pulls Rhyno off the apron. Slater strikes Dawson. Slater reverses a Back Suplex attempt into a Cross-Body on Wilder. Slater pins Wilder for another two count. Dawson strikes Slater. Wilder tags Dawson back in. Wilder and Dawson hit Shatter Machine on Slater. Dawson pins Slater for the win.

Winners: The Revival (Scott Dawson & Dash Wilder)

A recap from RAW is shown to close the show featuring Sasha Banks, Bayley & Mickie James defeating Absolution (Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville) & RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss.

