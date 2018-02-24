Baron Corbin Banters With NFL Player, Elimination Chamber 2014 Match, WWE Network Anniversary

- Above is the full Elimination Chamber match from 2014 between then WWE World Heavyweight Champion Randy Orton, Daniel Bryan, John Cena, Cesaro, Christian, and Sheamus. The final two came down to Bryan and Orton with Orton getting the victory after hitting an RKO.

- Four years ago today the WWE Network launched. WWE wrote on the celebration, "WWE Network has grown to include a video-on-demand library of more than 9,000 hours and is available in more than 180 countries. WWE Network has broadcast more than 475 LIVE programs, including pay-per-view events and WWE Network exclusive in-ring specials." As announced earlier this month, WWE had 1.47 million paid subscribers (with an additional 76,000 free subscribers) to the Network at the end of 2017.

See Also Braun Strowman And Baron Corbin On How Mark Henry Impacted Their Careers

- Baron Corbin was asked about one of his former NFL teammates, Arizona Cardinals Wide Receiver Larry Fitzgerald, and if they would ever throw down in the ring. Fitzgerald retweeted the video and said Corbin couldn't handle him back in the day and couldn't now. Corbin signed two futures contracts with the Cardinals back in 2010 and 2011.

"Larry's kind of a 'pretty boy' I think when he's done playing football his days of contact will be over," Corbin said with a smirk. "I still owe him a few whoopins', so maybe I'll get him in there one of these times and throw him around a bit."

Would @LarryFitzgerald ever make an appearance in a WWE ring?



His former @AZCardinals teammate @BaronCorbinWWE weighed in: pic.twitter.com/kYeuzawGAR — ABC15 Sports (@abc15sports) February 20, 2018