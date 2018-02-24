WWE Live Event Results From Everett (2/24): Roman Reigns Vs. Elias, Braun Strowman - The Revival

Thanks to Wrestling Inc. reader @ScottyStyles29 for sending in these results from tonight's RAW live event in Everett, WA:

* Woken Matt Hardy defeated Bray Wyatt

* Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, Rhyno & Heath Slater defeated Curtis Axel, Bo Dallas & The Revival. After the match, The Revival said that no one could beat them. Braun Strowman came out and destroyed them.

* Goldust defeated Curt Hawkins

* RAW Tag Team Champions Cesaro & Sheamus defeated Seth Rollins and Finn Balor

* Gran Metalik & Kalisto defeated Ariya Daivari & Drew Gulak

* Asuka defeated Nia Jax via countout

* Roman Reigns defeated Elias.