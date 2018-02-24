Sasha Banks' Thoughts Before Elimination Chamber, WWE Talent At Tonight's UFC Show, Jeff Jarrett

- Tomorrow night at WWE Elimination Chamber, Sasha Banks, Bayley, Sonya Deville, Mandy Rose, and Mickie James will challenge Raw Women's Champion Alexa Bliss for her title in the first-ever Women's Elimination Chamber Match. Ahead of the match, Banks revealed in this post on Instagram that she can only think about those who said she'd "never make it" and people labeling women's wrestling the "bathroom break" match.
I've done so much reflecting lately. In 24hrs, I'll be walking into maybe the most dangerous match of my life. And as I prepare for what's sure to be a grueling fight, I can only think about all that's been said to me over the years. About how I'd never make it, or how women's wrestling was the bathroom break. And the more those words swirl in my brain, one thing becomes crystal clear... you shouldn't settle for what's expected! #elminationchamber
- Recent WWE signee EC3 and 205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick attended tonight's UFC event — UFC on Fox: Emmett vs. Stephens — at Amway Center in Orlando, Florida.
Here for the fights.#ufcfightnight pic.twitter.com/j65596aa5x— iii (@therealec3) February 25, 2018
- Following Monday's announcement that Jeff Jarrett will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2018, the WWE Network has added videos highlighting the career of "Double J" to the "WWE Hall of Fame: Class of 2018" Collection.