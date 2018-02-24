Sasha Banks' Thoughts Before Elimination Chamber, WWE Talent At Tonight's UFC Show, Jeff Jarrett

- Tomorrow night at WWE Elimination Chamber, Sasha Banks, Bayley, Sonya Deville, Mandy Rose, and Mickie James will challenge Raw Women's Champion Alexa Bliss for her title in the first-ever Women's Elimination Chamber Match. Ahead of the match, Banks revealed in this post on Instagram that she can only think about those who said she'd "never make it" and people labeling women's wrestling the "bathroom break" match.

- Recent WWE signee EC3 and 205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick attended tonight's UFC event — UFC on Fox: Emmett vs. Stephens — at Amway Center in Orlando, Florida.

- Following Monday's announcement that Jeff Jarrett will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2018, the WWE Network has added videos highlighting the career of "Double J" to the "WWE Hall of Fame: Class of 2018" Collection.