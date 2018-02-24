Ronda Rousey At WWE Performance Center (Photos), WWE Hall Of Famer Battling Illness, Danny Davis

- It was reported on Saturday that Ronda Rousey was training at the WWE Performance Center earlier in the week. Rousey's personal photographer, Michael Mardones, posted some photos of her visit on Instagram, which reveal that she trained with Sara Del Rey, Norman Smiley, Shayna Baszler, Peyton Royce, Vanessa Borne, Wesley Blake, Steve Cutler, and MMA fighter Jessamyn Duke.

- WWE Hall of Famer Greg "The Hammer" Valentine was forced to miss an independent wrestling show on Saturday in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada due to illness.

The former Intercontinental Championship was scheduled to appear at Canadian Wrestling's Elite "Legends Of Wrestling and Professional Sports Convention 2," but his wife told CWE officials that he became "violently ill" on Wednesday.

The company said in a statement on Thursday, "It is with great sadness CWE management has to report that we were contacted by Julie Valentine, the wife of Greg Valentine informing us that Greg became violently ill last night and was hopeful he would be feeling better before his flight this evening but is in need of medical attention and will not be able to attend this weekend's CWE Legends Of Wrestling & Professional Sports Convention 2 in Winnipeg."

This led to Ron Simmons reaching out to D'Lo Brown to appear at the convention in place of Valentine.

- Sean Mooney catches up with former WWE Superstar and referee Danny Davis in the latest edition of Prime Time with Sean Mooney. You can listen to the podcast here. Here is the synopsis:

"This week we chat with the world's most dangerous referee, Danny Davis! Danny talks about growing up and literally fighting on the streets to survive as a young man, to getting into the wrestling business as ring crew, to training to be a wrestler, and his stint as a referee."