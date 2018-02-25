Dean Ambrose On WWE Elimination Chamber Billboard (Photo), The Miz Feels Disrespected, Randy Orton

- Above is from the 2013 Elimination Chamber match featuring Jack Swagger, Chris Jericho, Daniel Bryan, Kane, Mark Henry, and Randy Orton. Henry entered the match, destroyed everyone, pinned Daniel Bryan, and then sent Orton crashing through a chamber pod. The final two were Swagger and Orton, Swagger picked up the pinfall victory via a schoolboy.

- The Miz headed to the Las Vegas airport and the first thing he came across was an advertisement for tonight's Elimination Chamber. At the PPV, he will be going up against Braun Strowman, Elias, Finn Balor, John Cena, Seth Rollins, and Roman Reigns to determine who will face WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 34. The billboard Miz saw featured Braun Strowman, Alexa Bliss, Dean Ambrose, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Sasha Banks, and Asuka. Miz said despite being in WWE for 12 years - and at the top of his game - he still gets no respect. It should be noted that Ambrose underwent surgery to repair a triceps tear back in December. It was reported then that Ambrose would be out of action for around 9 months, but that could have been a storyline cover-up by WWE.