How Old Is Ric Flair Today?, Ronda Rousey - Elimination Chamber Hype, New Mic'd Up Video

By Marc Middleton | February 25, 2018

- Above is the latest "Mic'd Up" video from WWE's Mixed Match Challenge. This comes from Tuesday's final round 1 match, which saw WWE United States Champion Bobby Roode and SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair defeat Apollo and Nia Jax.

- WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair turns 69 years old today while Maria Kanellis turns 36.

- WWE posted this clip to hype Ronda Rousey's RAW contract signing at tonight's Elimination Chamber pay-per-view:


