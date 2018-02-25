How Old Is Ric Flair Today?, Ronda Rousey - Elimination Chamber Hype, New Mic'd Up Video

- Above is the latest "Mic'd Up" video from WWE's Mixed Match Challenge. This comes from Tuesday's final round 1 match, which saw WWE United States Champion Bobby Roode and SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair defeat Apollo and Nia Jax.
- WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair turns 69 years old today while Maria Kanellis turns 36.
- WWE posted this clip to hype Ronda Rousey's RAW contract signing at tonight's Elimination Chamber pay-per-view:
SHE'S BACK. @rondarousey signs her Monday Night #RAW contract TONIGHT at 8e/5p on @wwenetwork! #WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/tlGgTcTtSt— WWE (@WWE) February 25, 2018