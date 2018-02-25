WrestlingInc.com

Big Name Missing From WWE WrestleMania 34 Blu-Ray Cover Art (Photo)

By Raj Giri | February 25, 2018

Below is the cover art for the WrestleMania 34 Blu-Ray.

An interesting name missing from the cover is The Undertaker, who is rumored to be facing John Cena at the event. He hasn't wrestled since being defeated by Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 33 last year.

WWE WrestleMania 34 Rumored Card
The Undertaker made his first televised appearance since WrestleMania 33 at the RAW 25th Anniversary show last month and cut a promo. Taker said that many legends have tried to stop him over the years and that they have all failed. He declared that the fallen may finally rest in peace.

Taker's wife, former WWE Superstar Michelle McCool, recently posted a video of Taker working out.

WrestleMania 34 Blu-Ray cover art (thanks to Wrestling Inc. reader Evan Voorhies)

Evan Voorhies contributed to this article.

