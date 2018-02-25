Big Name Missing From WWE WrestleMania 34 Blu-Ray Cover Art (Photo)

Below is the cover art for the WrestleMania 34 Blu-Ray.

An interesting name missing from the cover is The Undertaker, who is rumored to be facing John Cena at the event. He hasn't wrestled since being defeated by Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 33 last year.

The Undertaker made his first televised appearance since WrestleMania 33 at the RAW 25th Anniversary show last month and cut a promo. Taker said that many legends have tried to stop him over the years and that they have all failed. He declared that the fallen may finally rest in peace.

Taker's wife, former WWE Superstar Michelle McCool, recently posted a video of Taker working out.

Evan Voorhies contributed to this article.