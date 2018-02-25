Ronda Rousey On Tonight's WWE RAW Contract Signing, Vince McMahon Tweets Ric Flair, AJ Styles Note

- In the latest edition of WWE Canvas 2 Canvas, artist Rob Schamberger adds WWE Champion AJ Styles to his growing "Champions' Collection," a continuously evolving collection of every world championship holder in WWE.

- As noted earlier, Ric Flair celebrates his birthday on Sunday as the WWE Hall of Famer turns 69 years old. On Twitter, Vince McMahon sent this message wishing Flair a happy birthday.

Wishing a very happy birthday to two-time WWE Hall of Famer @RicFlairNatrBoy! pic.twitter.com/R4CkA1zhAw — Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) February 25, 2018

- Tonight will mark the official entry of Ronda Rousey into WWE as a RAW Superstar as she signs her official Raw contract at Elimination Chamber. Ahead of tonight's contract signing, Rousey is feeling excited. Here is what she wrote on Instagram.