WrestlingInc.com

Ronda Rousey On Tonight's WWE RAW Contract Signing, Vince McMahon Tweets Ric Flair, AJ Styles Note

By Daniel Pena | February 25, 2018

- In the latest edition of WWE Canvas 2 Canvas, artist Rob Schamberger adds WWE Champion AJ Styles to his growing "Champions' Collection," a continuously evolving collection of every world championship holder in WWE.

- As noted earlier, Ric Flair celebrates his birthday on Sunday as the WWE Hall of Famer turns 69 years old. On Twitter, Vince McMahon sent this message wishing Flair a happy birthday.


- Tonight will mark the official entry of Ronda Rousey into WWE as a RAW Superstar as she signs her official Raw contract at Elimination Chamber. Ahead of tonight's contract signing, Rousey is feeling excited. Here is what she wrote on Instagram.

Related Articles

Comments

Please see the Comments FAQ and make sure that you agree to our rules before posting.

Recent Headlines

WWE Elimination Chamber Live Coverage In Progress

Most Popular

Back To Top