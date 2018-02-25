Nia Jax Sends A Warning To Asuka, WWE Couple Moving Into Their First Home Together, Braun Strowman

- In the above video, WWE takes a cinematic look at the power of Braun Strowman.

- Tonight at WWE Elimination Chamber, the undefeated Asuka will face Nia Jax. If Jax can overcome her opponent's unbeaten streak, she will earn the right to be part of the Raw Women's Championship Match at WrestleMania 34.

Ahead of the match, Jax sent this warning to Asuka.

"Asuka, you might have won the Royal Rumble, you might be undefeated. I'll admit, you've been impressive, but your little streak is going to end at Elimination Chamber," Jax said. "There's nothing and no one that's going to stop me. I'm going to WrestleMania."

.@NiaJaxWWE looks to make history by ending @WWEAsuka's undefeated streak at #WWEChamber, and go on to make her OWN #Wrestlemania moment. pic.twitter.com/RE290q6TnD — WWE (@WWE) February 25, 2018

- Mike Kanellis revealed on Twitter that he and his wife Maria will be moving into their first home together this Wednesday. This reminded him of watching Maria cry herself to sleep after an independent wrestling show in 2012 because they didn't even have enough money to order a pizza.