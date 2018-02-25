WrestlingInc.com

Watch Live WWE Now Episode (Video), WWE Looks At Finn Balor's Coup De Grace (Video), Jeff Jarrett

By Marc Middleton | February 25, 2018

- Above is today's special live edition of WWE Now with Cathy Kelley and Mike Rome. Guests include Bayley, Matt Hardy, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson.

- WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett has been announced for the March 2nd River City Wrestling event in Kirby, Texas. Jarrett is a former RCW Champion.

- WWE posted this video looking at Finn Balor hitting the Coup de Grace on various opponents:


Related Articles

Comments

Please see the Comments FAQ and make sure that you agree to our rules before posting.

Recent Headlines

WWE Elimination Chamber Live Coverage In Progress

Most Popular

Back To Top