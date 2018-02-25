Watch Live WWE Now Episode (Video), WWE Looks At Finn Balor's Coup De Grace (Video), Jeff Jarrett

- Above is today's special live edition of WWE Now with Cathy Kelley and Mike Rome. Guests include Bayley, Matt Hardy, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson.

- WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett has been announced for the March 2nd River City Wrestling event in Kirby, Texas. Jarrett is a former RCW Champion.

- WWE posted this video looking at Finn Balor hitting the Coup de Grace on various opponents: