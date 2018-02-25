Former WWE Divas Reunite For Charity Event (Photos), WWE Signees Begin Wrestling Training, Ric Flair

- Former WWE Women's Champion Candice Michelle held a charity event in Los Angeles, California last night to benefit Alexandria House Providing, which provides 'safe supportive housing for women and children in the process of moving from emergency shelter to economic stability and permanent housing.' At the event, Candice reunited with fellow former WWE Divas Lilian Garcia, Torrie Wilson, and Christy Hemme.
I'm so blessed to have such special women in my life who empower me in every way!! @mrs_candice_michelle @torriewilson @hemmepowered ~ I love you ladies!! Thank you for your friendship and for always lifting me up with your words & spirit!!!! And thank you Candice for inviting us to such a MAGICAL night!!! ???????? #powerful #friendsforever #inspire #inspired #friendsforlife #nightofchampions ??????
Hardly anything could pull me away from my teeny tiny precious babes... except Candice Michelle! Beyond proud of her for following her vision and purpose. She hosted an amazing event tonight where she spoke. I cried with a full heart listening to her passion and power. So proud of YOU! #nightofchampions
Last night I had the honor of singing @mrs_candice_michelle #nightofchampions event to benefit @alexandriahousela which provides safe supportive housing for women & children in the process of moving from emergency shelter to economic stability & permanent housing. Candice asked me to sing the song "Hallelujah" to lead us into donating to the cause. To say I was moved is an understatement. Candice thank you SO much for bringing us all together for such a powerful magical night and allowing me to share my voice in whatever capacity I could. This is a night I will truly NEVER forget!! ?????? ~ If any of you feel moved to donate just head over to AlexandriaHouse.org ~ Thank you! ????????????????????
- After reporting to the WWE Performance Center last month, recent WWE signees Shadia Bsesiso of Jordan and Nasser Alruwayeh of Kuwait City have begun their wrestling training.
Bsesiso revealed on Thursday in this Twitter video that she and Alruwayeh took their first bumps in the ring.
I took my first bump in the ring! It felt a little similar to breaking a fall in jiujitsu! Loved it! #WeAreNXT pic.twitter.com/VdHv8Y3AZc— Shadia Bseiso (@shadiabseiso) February 22, 2018
Bseiso and Alruwayeh impressed WWE coaches and training personnel last April, during an invitation-only tryout that WWE held in Dubai. WWE announced Bseiso's contract signing in October, while Alruwayeh made his contract signing official before a WWE live event in Abu Dhabi in December.
- With today being Ric Flair's 69th birthday, WWE tweeted this video highlighting some of his most outrageous promos.
Happy birthday to one limousine ridin', jet flyin', kiss stealin', wheelin', dealin' son of a gun, @RicFlairNatrBoy!!!!! WOOOOOOOOOO!!! #HappyBirthdayNatureBoy pic.twitter.com/t2R4X8wXJ5— WWE (@WWE) February 25, 2018