Former WWE Divas Reunite For Charity Event (Photos), WWE Signees Begin Wrestling Training, Ric Flair

- Former WWE Women's Champion Candice Michelle held a charity event in Los Angeles, California last night to benefit Alexandria House Providing, which provides 'safe supportive housing for women and children in the process of moving from emergency shelter to economic stability and permanent housing.' At the event, Candice reunited with fellow former WWE Divas Lilian Garcia, Torrie Wilson, and Christy Hemme.

- After reporting to the WWE Performance Center last month, recent WWE signees Shadia Bsesiso of Jordan and Nasser Alruwayeh of Kuwait City have begun their wrestling training.

Bsesiso revealed on Thursday in this Twitter video that she and Alruwayeh took their first bumps in the ring.

I took my first bump in the ring! It felt a little similar to breaking a fall in jiujitsu! Loved it! #WeAreNXT pic.twitter.com/VdHv8Y3AZc — Shadia Bseiso (@shadiabseiso) February 22, 2018

Bseiso and Alruwayeh impressed WWE coaches and training personnel last April, during an invitation-only tryout that WWE held in Dubai. WWE announced Bseiso's contract signing in October, while Alruwayeh made his contract signing official before a WWE live event in Abu Dhabi in December.

- With today being Ric Flair's 69th birthday, WWE tweeted this video highlighting some of his most outrageous promos.