Seth Rollins' History-Making RAW Performance In One Minute, Rich Swann Indie Match Set, Scott Hall

- Ringside Collectibles takes a look at new Funko Pop! vinyl figures for WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall in this new video.

- Former WWE Superstar Rich Swann has been announced for the March 25th PWX Wrestling event in Concord, NC. Swann will be facing Chip Day that afternoon. Swann's wife Su Yung will also be working the show. Visit PWXPro.com for more details.

See Also Bruce Prichard On Why Roddy Piper Replaced Scott Hall To Face Goldust At WrestleMania

- WWE posted this video of Seth Rollins' one-hour-plus RAW Gauntlet Match performance cut down to just 1 minute: