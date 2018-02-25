WrestlingInc.com

Kevin Owens Responds To Fan Calling Him A 'Loser', Rey Mysterio Tours Old Trafford, Xavier Woods

By Raj Giri | February 25, 2018

- Manchester United posted the video above on their official YouTube channel of Rey Mysterio taking a tour of their legendary stadium, Old Trafford.

- Xavier Woods sat in on a scrimmage for the London Spitfire last week. The team is a professional Overwatch esports team based in London, England. The official Twitter account for the team posted:


Kevin Owens On Vince McMahon Talking Smack During Their Segment, Shane McMahon's HIAC Jump
See Also
Kevin Owens On Vince McMahon Talking Smack During Their Segment, Shane McMahon's HIAC Jump

- A fan at yesterday's WWE live event in Denver got a t-shirt from Kevin Owens. The fan took to Twitter and called Owens a "loser", which prompted Owens to retort:



Related Articles

Comments

Please see the Comments FAQ and make sure that you agree to our rules before posting.

Recent Headlines

WWE Elimination Chamber Live Coverage In Progress

Most Popular

Back To Top