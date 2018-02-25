Kevin Owens Responds To Fan Calling Him A 'Loser', Rey Mysterio Tours Old Trafford, Xavier Woods

- Manchester United posted the video above on their official YouTube channel of Rey Mysterio taking a tour of their legendary stadium, Old Trafford.

- Xavier Woods sat in on a scrimmage for the London Spitfire last week. The team is a professional Overwatch esports team based in London, England. The official Twitter account for the team posted:

The team had @XavierWoodsPhD sit in on scrims to give them tips! Who's ready to watch them play tomorrow? pic.twitter.com/wBWUdQZ1tb — London Spitfire (@Spitfire) February 21, 2018

- A fan at yesterday's WWE live event in Denver got a t-shirt from Kevin Owens. The fan took to Twitter and called Owens a "loser", which prompted Owens to retort:

You can post this and try to act like a cool guy all you want but you and I both know me giving you that shirt is the greatest moment of your life and that when it's all said and done, it will go down as the pinnacle of your existence.



You're welcome. https://t.co/QRwOn0z3MC — Kevin Owens (@FightOwensFight) February 25, 2018