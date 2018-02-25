WWE Elimination Chamber Kickoff Video, Roderick Strong Vs. Kalisto Hype, WWE Superstar Rips Airline

- Above is video for tonight's WWE Elimination Chamber Kickoff pre-show, which will feature Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson vs. Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas. The pre-show begins at 7pm EST.

- Mojo Rawley is the latest WWE Superstar to call out an airline on Twitter. He made it to Los Angeles to Denver today but not after experiencing some issues in Denver. He tweeted the following and called out Delta Airlines today:

Shout out to the @united staff at the Denver airport for being absolute worthless. Don't worry, I made my flight despite your best efforts. — Mojo Rawley (@MojoRawleyWWE) February 25, 2018

See Also WWE Cruiserweight Title Tournament Brackets Revealed

- Below is new backstage video of Kalisto and Gran Metalik at the weekend WWE live event in Vancouver. Kalisto talks about facing WWE NXT Superstar Roderick Strong on Tuesday's WWE 205 Live episode as the second round of the WWE Cruiserweight Title tournament kicks off. Kalisto says he knows what Strong is capable of but Strong is stepping in the ring with The King of Flight and a former champion. Also below is Strong's response: