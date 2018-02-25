Final WWE Elimination Chamber Betting Odds: Big Favorites In Top Matches

WWE Elimination Chamber is hours away and it appears that the "smart money odds" are not in once again. The last time the smart money came in for a WWE pay-per-view was last July. Up until that point, the smart money would come in for almost every WWE pay-per-view over the past couple of years. Our friends at Bet Wrestling sent us the following:

There have been organic line moves in the Elimination Chamber betting odds, but nothing that indicates that the finishes have been leaked. We cannot consider these spoilers, but rather evidence of the predictable nature of WWE booking. We also can't rule out anomalies to usual booking patterns leading to one or more sports book upsets tonight.

The Men's Elimination Chamber is for a shot at Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal Championship at Wrestlemania and Roman Reigns has been favored from the beginning to earn this opportunity. This is greatly fueled by the the assumption that Lesnar vs. Reigns will main event Wrestlemania in April. Reigns was at -600 when the global odds were released, and they have risen only slightly to -650 since then.

It's worth noting that at one point Roman's odds dropped to -420 before stabilizing, so his odds didn't necessarily move in just one direction. News of Reigns being implicated in a steroid ring has caused some doubt that he's definitely winning this match. Bets against Reigns, as in anyone but Roman winning, are also available at +420. Since the initial odds have been posted, every other competitor has seen their odds drop from the original lines.

Braun Strowman, who had odds of +400 have dropped to +800, cutting his projected chances in half. Still, Strowman is the second most favored after Reigns to win the Chamber match. Seth Rollins, originally at +600 is now at +1100.

Speaking of Cena, while his odds have dropped from +2000 to +3500, his chances of winning have eclipsed that of Finn Balor who was at +1700 initially but is now at +4000. In addition, Elias going from +4300 to +8500 overtook The Miz's chances, who was at +3500 but now is a dreadful +125000.

The first ever Women's Elimination Chamber is one of the few specialty matches that the ladies of the WWE have not gotten the opportunity to compete in until now. No major changes in this one and Alexa Bliss, who is defending her RAW Women's Championship in the match, is still favored to win. Unlike Reigns, her odds actually dropped since the original projections of -280 to -240. As you can see, these odds also aren't as long as they are the Men's Chamber.

There have been no changes in the "rankings" as far as what female has the best chance of winning, even though the odds have dropped for everyone involved. The next most favorable odds after Bliss are staying with Sasha Banks. Sasha's opening odds off +190 to a number sure to make her cousin Snoop Dogg proud of at +420. Bayley is still in third place going from +575 to +1000, Sonya Deville in fourth from +600 to +1400 and Mickie James in fifth from +2500 to +10000. Finally, in last place is Mandy Rose and her odds dropped from +4500 to +25000.

The undefeated Asuka will be taking on Nia Jax with the stipulation being that Nia upon victory being added to the Raw Women's Championship match at Wrestlemania, making it a Triple Threat. While the stipulation itself lends the possibility of Asuka finally being defeated, the odds for Asuka have increased from -750 to -900. Conversely, Jax's odds have dropped slightly from +450 to +500.

The most competitive odds on the card still lie with "Woken" Matt Hardy vs Bray Wyatt. Matt Hardy is still favored however, with his opening odds of -215 increasing to -270. Wyatt, on the other hand, has seen his odds drop from +165 to +190. An upset in this one is the most likely according to the odds.

Odds have not yet been added for neither the Raw Tag Team Championship match with Cesaro and Sheamus defending against Apollo and Titus O'Neil or the pre-show kickoff match of Gallows and Anderson vs The Miztourage.

Below are the updated odds for tonight's show:

Men's Elimination Chamber

Roman Reigns -650

Anyone But Roman Reigns +420

Braun Strowman +800

Seth Rollins +1100

John Cena +3500

Finn Balor +4000

Elias +8500

The Miz +125000

Women's Elimination Chamber

Alexa Bliss -320

Anyone Other Than Alexa Bliss +240

Sasha Banks +420

Bayley +1000

Sonya Deville +1400

Mickie James +10000

Mandy Rose +25000

Asuka -900 vs Nia Jax +500

Matt Hardy -270 vs Bray Wyatt +190

