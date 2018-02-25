Booker T Gets His Hands On Corey Graves (Photo), Linda McMahon Profiled, Chris Jericho - XPac Note

- The New York Times has a big feature here on Linda McMahon and her rise to lead the Small Business Administration under President Donald Trump. In a recent interview mentioned in the story, Linda was asked about some of the storylines she participated in during her time with WWE, including an angle where Eric Bischoff called her a "big-breasted beauty" and forcibly kissed her on RAW, as seen in the video above.

"I've seen myself, on the very few times I was on TV with the W.W.E.," Linda said. "I knew I should stick to my day job."

- Chris Jericho's podcast network, which moved to the Westwood One Podcast Network last month, is expanding Sean "X-Pac" Waltman's "X-Pac 1, 2, 360" podcast to their roster of shows. X-Pac 1, 2, 360 was launched at the AfterBuzz TV Network over a year ago. AfterBuzz TV will continue to produce X-Pac 1, 2, 360 for the Jericho Network.

"After only a few weeks at my new home of Westwood One, I'm proud to announce that X-Pac 1, 2, 360 featuring Sean Waltman is the first addition of 2018 to The Jericho Network!" Jericho said. "While I've always respected Sean's abilities as a performer and his understanding of the wrestling biz is second to none, it's his tendency to spit the truth and tell it like it is that I've come to respect about him the most. Basically he's not afraid to stir up some s--t...and I like that!"

"Chris [Jericho] and I have known each other for most of our 30 years in wrestling," said Waltman. "We've had many great matches in the ring & now I couldn't be more excited to work with him again, teaming with Jericho Network in bringing X-Pac 1, 2, 360 to Westwood One Podcast Network!"

- Booker T finally managed to get his hands on Corey Graves following their worked podcast feud. Booker posted this tongue-in-cheek photo with Graves from backstage at tonight's Elimination Chamber pay-per-view

@MikeyRovellada contributed to this article.