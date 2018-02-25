Paige Talks Ronda Rousey In WWE, Women's Elimination Chamber Rules, Chamber Structure Photo

- Paige appeared on tonight's WWE Elimination Chamber Kickoff pre-show and was asked about Ronda Rousey joining WWE. Paige said she loves Rousey coming in and mentioned how the WWE schedule would be compared to the UFC schedule as fighters compete just a few times each year. Paige also welcomed Rousey aboard and seemed happy to have her in the company. For those who missed it, above is the Kickoff video.

- Below are the rules for the first-ever women's Elimination Chamber match, featuring RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss, Sonya Deville, Mandy Rose, Bayley, Sasha Banks and Mickie James. 2 Superstars will begin the match and a pod door will open at random every 5 minutes until all pods are emptied. Eliminations are done by pinfall or submission and the winner will be crowned the new RAW Women's Champion.

- Jonathan Coachman tweeted this photo of the Chamber structure hanging high above the ring inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas: