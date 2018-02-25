WWE Elimination Chamber: Luke Gallows And Karl Anderson Vs. The Miztourage (Kickoff Pre-show)

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson vs. Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel

We go to the ring and on commentary is Michael Cole, Corey Graves and Jonathan Coachman. JoJo does the introduction as Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas are out first. Fans are still finding their seats as Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson are out next.

Axel starts off with Anderson and takes control. They go to the mat and back up. They go at it after some stalling and Axel works Anderson over. Anderson nails a dropkick and turns it around. Gallows tags in and slams Axel. Gallows takes Axel to the corner and unloads. Gallows gets a "nerd!" chant going and drops Axel with a big uppercut. Anderson comes back in. Axel fights back and tags Dallas in. Axel decks Anderson before leaving as Bo goes to work on Anderson and talks some trash.

Anderson runs into a boot in the corner and Axel charges. Anderson responds with two clotheslines. Anderson knocks Dallas off the apron and dropkicks Axel in the corner. Dallas tags in but Anderson doesn't see it. Dallas dumps Anderson off the top rope and he falls hard on the floor. The Miztourage stands tall as we go to a break.

Back from the break and Dallas unloads on Anderson in the ring. Dallas drops knees and tags in Axel. Axel with a neckbreaker for a 2 count. Dallas comes back in and they end up double teaming Anderson. Anderson tries to fight both of them off but Dallas drops him. Anderson finally drops Axel with a running kick and in comes Gallows off the tag.

Gallows unloads on Dallas and hits a big splash in the corner. Gallows with a huge kick to the back of the neck to drop Dallas again. Gallows runs the ropes and splashes Dallas again. Anderson tags in but Axel stops the double team Boot of Doom. Gallows drops Axel. The Miztourage hits the double team and Dallas covers Anderson for a close 2 count while Gallows and Axel are on the floor. Axel goes to the top for a double team but gets crotched. Anderson with a Spinebuster on Axel. Gallows comes in and sends Dallas to the floor. Anderson ends up tagging in and they hit Magic Killer on Dallas for the pin.

Winners: Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson

Anderson and Gallows celebrate after the match but we go right to Mike Rome with The Revival backstage. Scott Dawson says all 4 of them had potential but that's not his tag team wrestling, that was a mockery. Dash Wilder chimes in and agrees but we go back to Gallows and Anderson celebrating up the ramp.

