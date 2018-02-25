WWE Elimination Chamber: Women's Elimination Chamber Match For The RAW Women's Title

Elimination Chamber for the RAW Women's Title: Mandy Rose vs. Sasha Banks vs. Sonya Deville vs. Bayley vs. Mickie James vs. Alexa Bliss

We go to the Chamber and JoJo announces the rules. Out first comes RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss and she doesn't look happy. Bliss enters her pod and out next comes Sasha Banks. Banks enters the Chamber and stops to stare down Bliss. Out next comes Mickie James. Absolution is out next - Paige, Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose. Paige stops at the stage and wishes them well before returning to the backstage area. Rose and Deville head into the Chamber and taunt the others in their pods. Mandy enters a pod and Deville waits on Bayley, who is out next.

Bayley and Deville will go at it alone for the first 5 minutes. Fans start cheering as the Chamber door is closed and locked. The bell rings and they stare each other down, and look around at the other pods. Deville goes for a takedown first but has no luck. She goes for another and slams Bayley to the mat. Deville with a weak 1 count. Bayley takes Deville down and they break. They get up to their feet and stare each other down again. They lock up and Bayley takes Deville down. Bayley with a running bulldog. Bayley with more offense until Deville turns it around and slams her face first into the corner. Deville drops Bayley with a big shot to the gut. Deville talks some trash now. Deville slingshots Bayley into the Chamber wall but Bayley grabs the chains and climbs up. Deville takes her down but it's countered. Deville tries to send Bayley into the chains but it's blocked again. Bayley ends up taking Deville down into the steel. Bayley with a 2 count. Bayley works on the shoulder in the ring now but misses an elbow.

Bayley slams Deville and covers for a 2 count. Bayley goes to the top but Deville crawls out to the steel. Bayley jumps anyway and hits a big elbow drop on the steel. Bayley rolls Deville back into the ring and covers for a 2 count. Bayley with a headlock as the timer starts counting down. The next entrant is Mandy Rose. Bayley meets her and drops a Stunner over the middle rope as she tries to come in. Bayley fights off Rose and Deville, bringing them in the ring after getting the upperhand. Fans chant for Bayley as she keeps control of both Absolution members. Mandy decks Deville on the steel and Deville takes her down hard. Absolution celebrates as we get a replay.

They double team Bayley and drive her into the wall of the Chamber several times. They bring it back into the ring and take turns on Bayley. Rose drops Bayley for a close 2 count. Mandy hit a knee from the second rope at one point. They take Bayley back out to the steel and work her over while she's stuck on the wall of the Chamber. They talk some trash as the double team continues. Deville taunts Mickie outside of her pod. The timer counts down and the next Superstar in is Sasha Banks. Banks takes down Deville on the steel and then Rose. Banks launches Rose into her pod. Banks sends Rose into the Chamber wall next. Banks stomps away until Deville makes the save. Sasha unloads on Deville now. Sasha drops Deville with double knees.

Sasha brings Deville back into the ring and hits another set of double knees for a 2 count. Deville fights Banks off int he corner but Sasha positions her over the turnbuckle for the knees. Sasha drops Rose on the steel next. Sasha goes back to Deville and levels her in the corner for another pin attempt. Deville counters and sends Sasha into the turnbuckle for a 2 count. Bliss looks on as Bayley tries to fight back on the steel. Bayley and Sasha double team Deville, ramming her into the wall several times. They toss her back into the ring but Rose attacks them. Rose tosses Banks into the ring and clotheslines her. Rose with a Facebuster but she doesn't make the pin. Rose goes another big move but it's blocked. Sasha sidesteps a running knee and hits the Backstabber, then the Banks Statement. Rose taps out as Bayley stops Deville from coming in. Mandy has been eliminated.

Rose isn't happy as she's forced to leave. Bliss looks on and she's all smiles. The timer counts down and the next entrant is Mickie James. She unloads on Bayley and Sasha. Sasha and Mickie trade pin attempts. Mickie with a neckbreaker on Bayley. Sasha drops Mickie but Mickie comes right back and slams her on her face. Mickie kips up for a pop. Deville with a big knee to Mickie. Deville sends Mickie into the Chamber wall now. Mickie sends Deville into the wall. Deville comes right back and rams Mickie back into the chains a few times. Mickie ends up taking Deville down to the steel with a hurricanrana. Mickie looks to climb the wall but Sasha comes over. Mickie superkicks her. Mickie climbs up again but here comes Bayley right beside her. They fight it out but Mickie sends Bayley to the steel. Mickie climbs up and reaches the top of a pod. Mickie nails a big Thesz Press from the top of the pod to Deville for the pin. Deville has been eliminated.

Banks and Bayley come over and hit their finishers on Mickie. Bayley covers for the pin. Mickie has been eliminated.

Bliss realizes what's going to happen next. Bayley and Sasha look to team up on her when she comes in. The timer goes off and Bliss immediately shuts the pod. She climbs to the top of the cage but Banks and Bayley also climb up on each side of her. Bliss starts climbing down now. They also climb down but Bliss climbs up now. Bliss looks to avoid them. Banks ends up kicking Bayley off the top of a pod as the crowd pops. Bliss is down on the steel now. Sasha stalks her but Bayley comes from behind and sends Sasha into the turnbuckles. Bliss nails Bayley and brings her in for a 2 count.

Bliss unloads on Bayley while she's down now. Bliss stomps away on the back of Bayley's head and covers for a 2 count. Bayley with a big suplex to Sasha. Bayley goes to work on Bliss until Sasha comes from behind. Banks and Bayley go at it now. Banks ends up in the Tree of Woe in the corner. Bayley stomps on her. Bayley goes to the top while Banks is still upside down. Bliss cuts Bayley off and climbs up. Sasha is still upside down. Bliss with a superplex to Bayley. Banks pulls herself up to the top. Banks nails a Frogsplash on Bayley for a close 2 count. Bayley counters Sasha's double knees int he corner but Bayley gets sent into the turnbuckles. Sasha talks some trash. Bayley runs to the top and nails a super belly-to-belly. Bliss stops the pin and steals a pin. Bayley has been eliminated.

Sasha with a close 2 count on Bliss as soon as Bayley has been eliminated. Bliss goes up top for Twisted Bliss but Banks gets her knees up and Bliss lands hard. They go to the steel and Banks gets caught up while running for a kick. Bliss sends her hard into the Chamber steel. Bliss ends up going to the top of a pod. She nails Twisted Bliss from the top of the pod to the steel. Bliss tries to bring Banks into the ring for the pin but Banks applies the Banks Statement on the steel. They come into the ring and Bliss gets out of the hold. Bliss rams Sasha back into the turnbuckles and finally breaks free. Banks drops Bliss in the corner.

Banks climbs up as fans chant "this is awesome" now. Bliss comes from behind and shoves Sasha face-first into a pod. Bliss brings Banks to the mat from the top with a big DDT and covers for the pin. Bliss retains and is going to WrestleMania 34.

Winner: Alexa Bliss

After the match, Bliss takes her title and has her arm raised as her music hits. We go to replays. Renee Young enters the ring for comments from the winner. Bliss says the win means everything to her. Fans chant "you deserve it" after she gets emotional. Bliss thanks them and says this win isn't just about her, it's about every little girl and woman watching that has ever dreamed big. Bliss says this just proves you can be anything you want to be. Dare to dream and dream big, she says. Bliss turns and says the reality is that none of the people watching will ever achieve their dreams. She says she proved that there is no one better than her. Bliss says the odds were clearly stacked against her but she won. Bliss goes on and says she proved there's just one true goddess in WWE. She raises the title again as her music hits.

