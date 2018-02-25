WWE Elimination Chamber: Titus Worldwide Vs. The Bar (RAW Tag Team Title Match)

RAW Tag Team Title Match: Titus Worldwide vs. The Bar

We go to the ring and out first comes Titus Worldwide - Titus O'Neil, Apollo and Dana Brooke. We see some of the international announce teams in the arena as RAW Tag Team Champions The Bar are out next.

Cesaro and Sheamus attack before their entrance is over. This backfires as Titus Worldwide turns it around and Apollo nails a big moonsault from the top to the floor.

They bring it back into the ring and we finally get the bell. Titus Worldwide starts the match with close pin attempts. The Bar ends up taking over thanks to Sheamus. The referee counts while Apollo is down on the floor. Sheamus tags in and works him over, bringing it back into the ring. Cesaro tags back in and Apollo tries to fight back but Cesaro drops him with a punch. Cesaro with a 2 count. Apollo reaches for a tag but Cesaro stops him. Sheamus tags in for double teaming and trash talking. Sheamus with another pin attempt before keeping Apollo grounded with an armbar.

Cesaro comes in and keeps Apollo down as Titus talks trash and waits for a tag. Sheamus comes back in and stops Apollo from tagging by stomping on his hand. The Bar has really slowed the match as Dana cheers Apollo on from ringside. Apollo looks to fight back again but Cesaro comes in off another quick tag and keeps Apollo grounded.

Apollo finally gets an opening after sending Cesaro to the floor. Sheamus tags back in and once again stops Apollo from tagging. Apollo fights off a cheap shot and more double teaming, finally getting the tag to Titus. Titus enters and unloads on both opponents. Titus with big shots to Cesaro in the corner. Titus launches Cesaro across the ring and stands tall for a pop. Titus hits Cesaro in the corner and then knocks Sheamus off the apron. Titus with a big boot on Cesaro for a close 2 count. Titus catches Cesaro for a slam but Cesaro slides out and kicks him in the knee. Cesaro with another counter. Titus sends Cesaro to the floor but didn't see Sheamus tag in. They go at it and Titus hits Clash of The Titus on Sheamus for a 2 count as Cesaro breaks the pin.

The Bar regroups on the floor. Apollo runs the ropes and takes them both down. Apollo brings it back in and covers for a 2 count on Sheamus. Apollo with the standing moonsault but Sheamus gets his knees up. Sheamus with a 2 count. Cesaro sends Titus into the ring post on the floor. Apollo drops Sheamus with an enziguri. Cesaro tags in and takes Apollo's knee out. The Bar hits the double team and Cesaro covers for the pin.

Winners: The Bar

After the match, The Bar stands tall with the titles as we gt replays. Apollo is down on the mat while Titus is down on the floor recovering. The Bar leaves with the titles in the air.

This is from our live coverage of WWE Elimination Chamber. To access our full WWE Elimination Chamber coverage, click here.