WWE Elimination Chamber: Asuka Vs. Nia Jax

Asuka vs. Nia Jax

We go to the ring and out comes Nia Jax as we see more international announce teams in the arena. Jax will earn a spot in the RAW Women's Title match at WrestleMania 34 if she wins this. Asuka is out next.

The bell rings and they go at it. Jax overpowers and blocks. Jax sends Asuka back into the corner with a headbutt. Asuka turns it around and keeps fighting, despite Jax's power. Jax tosses Asuka across the ring. Jax charges but Asuka pulls the top rope down. Jax lands on her feet outside of the ring. Asuka charges but Nia sidesteps and catches her with the ropes. Jax with a knee to the spine. Jax comes back into the ring and keeps Asuka down with a boot to the back. We see Alexa Bliss backstage walking.

Jax smashes Asuka's face into the mat with the boot on her back. Jax with a backbreaker now. Jax with a splash in the corner. Jax runs the ropes and drops an elbow for a 2 count. Asuka fights back and tries to roll Nia into a kneebar. Jax is too powerful to go down. Jax powers up and rams Asuka back into the turnbuckles. Jax puts Asuka over her back in a Torture Rack and bends her as fans pop. Asuka gets out and goes for a guillotine in the middle of the ring. Jax counters with a big vertical suplex, falling on top of Asuka.

Asuka with kicks now. Asuka charges but Nia catches her with a big Samoan Drop. Jax hits the ropes and goes for the leg drop but Asuka moves. Asuka with her Shining Wizard for a 2 count. Asuka brings Jax down to one knee and kicks her in the head. Asuka drops Jax with a running knee but Jax kicks out at 2. Asuka gets fired up and goes to the top. Jax cuts her off with a right hand. Jax climbs up for a super Samoan Drop but Asuka slides out but goes down to the mat. Jax goes for the big second rope splash but she wastes time and Asuka moves. Jax hits the mat hard. Jax still recovers and Asuka goes down as she charges. Jax goes for a splash on the mat but Asuka moves again.

Jax charges in the corner but hits the ring post shoulder-first as Asuka moves. Asuka pulls Jax down into an armbar. Jax powers to her feet and breaks the hold by ramming Asuka back into the turnbuckles. Jax acknowledges the WrestleMania 34 sign and goes to put Asuka away but Asuka counters and rolls her up for the pin.

Winner: Asuka

After the match, Asuka's music hits as we see Bliss watching backstage. Asuka stands tall and has her arm raised but Jax drops her from behind. Jax tosses Asuka to the floor and follows. Asuka fights back but Asuka catches a kick and tams her back into the apron. Jax charges and blasts Asuka through the barrier as it breaks. Jax stands tall over Asuka now. Jax marches to the back while Asuka is still laid out in the debris. We see Bliss backstage watching again and she's happy. Renee approaches her for comments and says it looks like she will be facing Asuka at WrestleMania. Bliss knows Nia is disappointed in the outcome of the match but Bliss isn't disappointed in what happened after the match. Bliss says we're 6 weeks away from WrestleMania and no one is ready for her. We go back to the ring and see Asuka being helped away. We get replays from the match now. Asuka's music resumes as we see Asuka being helped to the back.

