WWE Elimination Chamber: Matt Hardy Vs. Bray Wyatt

Bray Wyatt vs. Matt Hardy

We go to the ring and out first comes Matt Hardy. It looks like it's time for Bray Wyatt's entrance as the lights go out and come back on. We see Wyatt standing in the ring but no Matt. We hear Matt on the mic singing a song about Bray being "obsolete!" to taunt him. Wyatt looks everywhere for Matt as he gets a brief "delete!" chant going. Wyatt turns around and Matt leaps off the steel steps at the apron to take Wyatt down. They fight into the ring as we get the bell.

They go at it after the bell. Matt gets the upperhand and applauds Wyatt at one point. Wyatt looks on confused. Fans stand with Matt and clap with him. Matt kicks Wyatt and goes for a Twist of Fate, driving Wyatt to the mat for a 2 count. Matt with another "delete!" chant and more offense. Wyatt turns it around by launching himself at Matt off the ropes. Wyatt unloads on Matt in the corner now.

Wyatt with more offense and another 2 count. Wyatt keeps Matt grounded with a headlock now. Matt gets free and fights back but Wyatt drops him with a headbutt. They end up going at it on the apron. Wyatt drops Matt and drives him into the apron, causing him to fall to the floor. Wyatt follows and delivers a big uppercut, taking his time with Hardy. Wyatt does to drive Matt into the steel steps but it's blocked. Bray comes right back with a big clothesline on the floor.

Wyatt brings Hardy back into the ring for another 2 count. Wyatt chokes Matt on the middle rope now. Wyatt drops Hardy again and is all smiles as he continues to take his time. Wyatt poses and charges in the corner but Hardy catches him. Matt with a tornado DDT. Matt gets up and unloads with forearm shots, then head first shots into the turnbuckles. Matt with a corner clothesline. Wyatt blocks the bulldog but Matt comes right back with the Side Effect for a 2 count. Matt comes off the second rope with an elbow. Fans chant "delete!" now. Wyatt blocks the Twist of Fate. Wyatt with a big Uranage and a senton for a close 2 count.

Wyatt looks to be frustrated as he continues to unload on Hardy. It sounds like fans are chanting for Rusev Day. Wyatt smiles as the beating to Hardy goes on. Matt moves as Wyatt goes for the splash from the second rope. Wyatt blocks another move and goes for Sister Abigail but wastes too much time. Wyatt with a big boot to the face. Hardy takes the boot and fights back. Hardy comes right back with a kick to the gut and a Twist of Fate for the pin.

Winner: Matt Hardy

After the match, Hardy stands tall as his music hits and we go to replays.

This is from our live coverage of WWE Elimination Chamber. To access our full WWE Elimination Chamber coverage, click here.