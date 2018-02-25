WWE Elimination Chamber: Ronda Rousey Contract Signing

We go to the ring for Ronda Rousey's RAW contract signing and out first comes RAW General Manager Kurt Angle. Triple H's music hits next and out he comes with RAW Commissioner Stephanie McMahon. There's a table in the ring with Rousey's contract and 4 microphones.

Fans chant for Triple H as Stephanie takes the mic. She says we're all about to be a part of history as they sign one of the top female athletes. Triple H talks about how they search the globe looking for the best men and women. Triple H says this might be one of the biggest ever and he can't think of one as big since they welcomed another Olympian, Kurt Angle. Triple H goes on about some of Rousey's accomplishments. Fans give him the "what!?" treatment. Triple H says Rousey earned the right he thinks, to call herself the baddest woman on the planet. Triple H calls on everyone to welcome to WWE, "Rowdy" Ronda Rousey. The music hits and out she comes, all smiles.

Stephanie asks Rousey to let her be the first to officially welcome her to WWE. Stephanie says the fans are making it perfectly clear that they want to hear from her, not Stephanie. "Hey guys," says Rousey. Rousey says she's not often speechless but to be in the ring with these people... Rousey fumbles some of her words. Rousey says it really is an honor. Fans chant her name now. Rousey says she wouldn't be here at all if it weren't for her hero, the late WWE Hall of Famer Roddy Piper. She talks about wanting to make his family proud. She wants to earn respect from fans in the ring. Triple H says Rousey didn't want anything special put into the contract - no perks, no special travel, no private cars. Rousey says she doesn't want to be treated any different. Triple H says all she asked for was an invite to WrestleMania and not only does she have that, she will be competing at WrestleMania. Fans pop. Not in a title match but a match, he says. She says she doesn't want to be given a title match, she wants to earn it. She thanks Triple H again. Triple H calls on Stephanie to do the honors. She presents Rousey with the contract and its signed.

Triple H and Angle talk things over while Rousey and Stephanie go over the contract. Rousey asks if Kurt wants to say something. He says no, he's just in awe of Triple H and Stephanie because they're really brilliant. Angle has listened to them talk about Rousey since he came back to WWE. Angle says they couldn't wait to get Rousey to WWE because they wanted to manipulate her for what happened at WrestleMania 31. Triple H looks pissed, staring at Angle. Angle says they want to put their thumb on Rousey and keep her down. "3 years in the making and now we own the b---h," Angle alleges Triple H said. Triple H hushes him up. He says tonight is about Rousey, making dreams come true and Rousey becoming a WWE Superstar, not any of them. Triple H says Angle is not feeling well and is having a relapse after being in the hospital with the flu this weekend. Triple H tells Stephanie to wrap the contract up while he gets Angle out of the ring and to the doctor. Stephanie admits they have been talking about her since WrestleMania and did embarrass them there but they want her to be a part of WWE now. Stephanie is ready to finalize the deal and make Ronda a WWE Superstar. Angle speaks from the stage and says Stephanie called Ronda a has-been backstage, saying she could take Ronda one-on-one. Triple H hurries Angle to the back. Rousey stares Stephanie down and backs her against the ropes. Triple H comes back to the ring and gets between them, backing Rousey off. Rousey bucks up and gets in Triple H's face.

Rousey watches as Triple H gets Stephanie to leave the ring. Triple H walks back over but Rousey scoops him and slams him through the table. Fans pop for Rousey as she stands over Triple H. Stephanie comes over and slaps Rousey in the face. Stephanie berates Rousey now, asking who she thinks she is. Fans do the "you f--ked up" chant now. Rousey stares at Stephanie, causing her to run from the ring. Rousey signs the contract and tosses it onto Triple H, who is still down in the debris. Rousey leaves the ring as her music hits. Rousey marches up the ramp as Stephanie checks on Triple H. Rousey looks back and keeps walking to the back as we go to replays. Triple H slowly gets to his feet and tosses a piece of the table as Stephanie helps him leave the ring.

This is from our live coverage of WWE Elimination Chamber. To access our full WWE Elimination Chamber coverage, click here.