Ronda Rousey Signs RAW Contract At WWE Elimination Chamber, Gets Physical With The Authority (Video)

Ronda Rousey signed her RAW contract at tonight's WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view in a segment that also featured RAW General Manager Kurt Angle, Triple H and Stephanie McMahon.

Triple H confirmed during the segment that Rousey will be wrestling at WrestleMania 34. Angle ended up telling Rousey that Triple H and Stephanie have been plotting to keep her down in WWE due to how she embarrassed them at WrestleMania 31. Triple H tried to hush up Angle as he kept spilling their secrets but this backfired as Rousey slammed Triple H through the contract signing table. This led to Stephanie slapping Rousey and retreating before Rousey could get her hands on her.

As we've noted, the plan has been for Triple H and Stephanie to face Rousey and a partner at WrestleMania 34. Rumors on Rousey's partner include The Rock, Angle, Seth Rollins and SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon.

Below are photos and videos from tonight's segment: