WWE RAW Talk Recap (2/25): John Cena Distraught, Stephanie McMahon - Rousey, Reigns Ready For Lesnar

Welcome to WrestlingInc's live coverage of WWE RAW Talk. Renee Young and crew will run down all of the action from WWE Elimination Chamber. Who won the Chamber matches to earn spots at WrestleMania? Was Wyatt or Hardy able to outwit the other? We'll find out all this and more after the event concludes. Stephanie McMahon will also join the show to talk about what transpired during the Ronda Rousey contract signing.

- Hosts Renee Young and Peter Rosenberg welcome us to the show and talk about the conclusion of the men's chamber match including Strowman's destruction and Reigns' win. They touch on the topic of the women's chamber match. Rosenberg wants to see Sasha vs. Bayley at WrestleMania. They give props to Alexa Bliss on her win as well.

- It's noted that Roman Reigns is being helped to the back and his status for the show is unknown.

- A very distraught John Cena joins the show. Cena almost begins somewhat of a retirement contemplation but "doesn't want to let it go" mentally or physically. He says by no means is he done, but has been fortunate to be in the position he's had for the last decade and a half. Cena brings up his hectic schedule at the age of 41 and all his different projects and goals. John says he feels like this may have been his last shot at WrestleMania and recalls his first trip to the show of shows where he didn't have a match on the card. Cena attempts to convince himself he's still a great competitor and in the best shape of his life. Cena says he may not have an opponent, but he "may have a plan," saying it may have to go outside the typical WWE etiquette to get on the card.

- They move directly to a somewhat jovial Stephanie McMahon. Renee cuts to the chase and talks about Ronda Rousey putting Triple H through a table earlier in the night, followed by her slapping Rousey in the face. Stephanie says that Rousey needs to be managed, and also discredits Angle's statements during the segment. McMahon says there's no validity to Angle's statements and that the GM must apologize on RAW tomorrow night. She says as their superior, she will manage them and their actions. Stephanie says they will all be on RAW tomorrow and hash out everything. When asked how Rousey fits in, Stephanie says as long as they can smooth out the rough edges and polish her, she will be an A+ player in the WWE women's division. She says she's proud of the entire division's performance tonight from the chamber match to Nia Jax and Asuka.

- Young and Rosenberg discuss the segment further and talks about how Kurt Angle fit into the fray. They talk about how Rousey wants to be a part of the company and doesn't want the special treatment.

- Reigns limps onto the set. Says he's mentally excited but physically hurting. Young brings up the rivalry between Reigns and Strowman. Reigns puts over Strowman as a competitor and says the beating he took will be somewhat of a setback going into WrestleMania. Reigns says he now has experience that will give him a better shot at Lesnar at Mania. Reigns says he'll be at RAW if Lesnar wants to confront him. Reigns talks about Paul Heyman doing Lesnar's bidding for him and for him to step aside and let the men handle it in the ring. He steals a line from the "chubby Jewish man" and says it's not a prediction, but a spoiler that he will beat Lesnar for the Universal Championship at WrestleMania.