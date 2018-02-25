WWE Elimination Chamber: Men's Elimination Chamber Match

Elimination Chamber for a WWE Universal Title Shot: Elias vs. John Cena vs. Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor vs. Roman Reigns vs. The Miz vs. Braun Strowman

We go to the Elimination Chamber and JoJo goes over the rules. The winner of this will face WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar in the main event of WrestleMania 34. The spotlight turns on and Elias is in the Chamber with a guitar. Fans cheer as he starts playing. Elias talks about how he's going to win tonight and go to WrestleMania. He also knocks Las Vegas for the heel heat and talks about the strategy he has at entering the match last tonight. He goes on with the heel act before beginning his latest song. The music finally interrupts and out comes Braun Strowman. Elias immediately enters a pod. Braun enters his pod as fans pop. John Cena is out next, taking a look at Braun and Elias in their pods. Roman Reigns is out next. Reigns enters the Chamber and also stops at each pod to stare down the other participants. Reigns hits the turnbuckle in front of Elias and poses. WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz is out next. Miz gets shook a bit by Braun. Seth Rollins is out next to a big pop. Finn Balor is the last man out.

Rollins, Balor and Miz start things off as we get the bell. Miz tries to talk Rollins into a partnership as Balor looks on but he has no luck. Miz tries to "too sweet" Balor next but Balor isn't interested. Rollins turns to Balor next and proposes a partnership. Miz attacks them but they both kick him. Rollins kicks Miz and Balor tosses Miz over the top to the steel. Rollins rolls Balor up for a 2 count. Balor and Rollins go at now. They break and circle each other before locking up again. Balor decks Miz as he tries to get up and back into the ring, sending him back to the steel. Rollins takes Balor down to the mat again. Rollins decks Miz as he tries to get up again, sending him back to the steel once again. Balor runs the ropes and dropkicks Rollins. Miz comes in with a thrust to Balor's gut. Miz with a sunset flip to Balor but it's countered. Balor with a basement dropkick to Miz for a 2 count.

Balor with a big chop to Rollins in the corner, then Miz in another corner. Balor with offense on both now. Balor kicks Rollins and covers for a 2 count while Miz is down in the corner. Rollins drops Balor with a knee to the gut and covers for a pin attempt. Balor with a roll up on Rollins from behind. They all trade roll ups now. Rollins slams Balor over his knee. Rollins charges in the corner but Miz dumps him to the steel. Rollins springboards in with a clothesline and nails it. Rollins with the suplex into a Falcon Arrow to Miz. Miz kicks out at 2. Rollins superkicks Miz and goes for the stomp. Rollins blocks a Skull Crushing Finale. Miz runs into a boot in the corner. Balor gets involved now. Rollins hits a double Blockbuster and covers Balor for a 2 count, then Miz for a 2 count. The timer counts down and the first man released from a pod is Cena.

Cena meets Rollins in the middle of the ring and they have words about going to WrestleMania. Cena laughs in Rollins' face. They go at it and Cena slams Rollins. Cena calls for the Five Knuckle Shuffle but Rollins kicks him. Cena blocks that and slams Rollins again. Miz comes over but Cena slams him beside Rollins. Cena hits a double Shuffle to Rollins and Miz. Balor follows up and drops Cena, then stomps on him for a 2 count. Balor counters a Skull Crushing Finale and rolls Miz up for 2. Balor with a Slingblade to Miz. Rollins levels Balor and he goes down. Rollins hits Balor, then Miz, then Balor again. Cena follows up behind Rollins and hits him. Cena goes for a stacked double Attitude Adjustment on Balor and Rollins but Balor slides out. Cena uses Rollins to drop Balor. Rollins lands on his feet and hits an enziguri to Cena. Miz with a neckbreaker to Rollins for a 2 count. We see Reigns, Braun and Elias watching from their pods.

Cena sends Balor out to the steel while Miz and Rollins go at it. Rollins sends Miz into the Chamber wall. Fans do dueling chants for Cena now. Balor works Cena over on the steel. Cena climbs up top with Balor while Rollins climbs up with Miz in the opposite corner. Cena hits a superplex first, then Rollins hits his superplex. All 4 Superstars are down now as the timer starts counting down. The next man in is Reigns.

Reigns decks Balor first, then Cena and Miz. Reigns with more offense on the others before facing off with Rollins. Miz comes from behind, nailing Rollins and hitting a big boot on Reigns. Miz with a big DDT to Rollins for a 2 count. Miz kicks Cena and stands tall. Everyone is down but Miz. He points at each and asks fans who he should hit first. He ends up delivering the "yes!" kicks to everyone while they are on their knees in a circle. Miz gets fired up but misses the last kick to Reigns. Reigns with a big clothesline. Reigns unloads on Miz now. Balor comes over and drops Reigns from behind. Balor unloads in the corner. Rollins saves Reigns but Balor sends Rollins out to the steel. Reigns clotheslines Balor for a 2 count. Reigns unloads on Balor with clotheslines in the corner as fans count along. Reigns kicks out and overpowers Balor for a big powerbomb. Reigns with a Samoan Drop to Cena for a 2 count. Reigns with a sitdown powerbomb to Miz but he kicks out just in time.

Reigns taunts Braun as he waits for a Superman Punch to another opponent but the timer counts down and Reigns turns his attention to Braun's pod. Braun is let in at #6. Braun grabs Rollins on the steel and sends him into the Chamber wall. Reigns charges but Braun drops him with a right hand. Braun enters the ring and drops Balor, then Cena. Miz tries to keep his distance from Braun. Braun decks Cena and Reigns again, and Balor and Rollins. Cena and Rollins double team Braun now but he's still standing. They try for a double suplex but Braun counters and drops them both with a suplex at the same time. Braun catches Balor and uses him to drop Reigns as he charges. Miz has climbed up to the top of a pod now. Braun climbs up and gets "these hands" on him. Braun slams Miz's face into the Chamber glass a few times. Braun then launches Miz off the pod onto Cena, Reigns, Balor and Rollins. Braun stands tall on top of the pod and yells out. We go to replays.

Braun returns to the ring and stares at Elias before going back to work on Miz. Braun clubs Miz to the mat. Braun continues to dominate the match while most re down. Braun dumps Rollins out on the steel. Braun scoops Miz for the running powerslam next. Braun covers for the pin. Miz has been eliminated. The timer counts down and the last man in is Elias.

Elias doesn't come in as Braun stares him down outside of the pod. Braun turns around to Cena, Reigns, Rollins and Balor. They beat him down. Rollins and Balor lift Braun while Cena and Reigns slam him for a Shield-style powerbomb. Braun still kicks out at 2. Cena scoops Braun for an Attitude Adjustment and nails it. Braun kicks out and sends Cena flying. Reigns hits a Spear on Braun but he still kicks out. Rollins with a big move on Braun next as he rolls to the steel. Balor goes up top and hits a Coup de Grace to Braun on the steel. Cena hits an AA to Reigns. Rollins stops the pin and superkicks Cena. Rollins blocks a Slingblade from Balor and they collide, both going down. Elias finally leaves his pod as the others are down. Elias with a 2 count on Rollins, a 2 count on Balor, a 2 count on Reigns and a 2 count to Cena. Elias continues working over his opponents. He drops Cena with a knee and goes up top. Elias with a big elbow drop to Rollins for a close 2 count. Reigns ends up scooping Elias on his shoulders but Elias fights free. Elias powerbombs Reigns out of an Electric Chair but Reigns still kicks out at 2. Braun comes from behind and sends Elias into the corner. He charges but Elias moves and Braun hits the ring post. Elias tries to get Braun on his shoulders but can't. Braun with a powerslam to Elias for the pin. Elias has been eliminated.

Rollins stops a Braun powerslam to Reigns. They all take turns on Braun now. Cena comes off the top but Braun catches him in mid-air. Braun powerslams Cena and pins him. Cena has been eliminated.

Braun stands tall and asks who wants these hands. Reigns walks up to him and gets rocked. Rollins does too. Braun tells Balor to bring it. Braun swings but Balor catches it and unloads on Braun. Braun runs into boots in the corner twice. Balor with more offense before going to the top. Braun grabs him by the throat and beings him down. Balor blocks a running powerslam and finally gets Braun off his feet. Balor goes back to the top and hits a Coup de Grace to the back of the head. Balor covers for a 2 count. Balor and Rollins go at it now. They trade overhead kicks. Balor hits 1916 for a close 2 count. Reigns and Balor go at it now. Balor with a Slingblade and a corner dropkick. Balor goes to the top and hits Coup de Grace to Reigns. Braun comes over and hits a running powerslam on Balor for the pin. Balor has been eliminated.

Braun stares at Rollins and Reigns as they try to get to their feet. They stalk Braun and attack him, unloading with strikes. Braun pushes Rollins off but gets dumped to the steel. They double team Braun and send him into the wall of the structure twice. Rollins turns and sends Reigns into the steel as fans pop. Rollins brings it in the ring with a springboard, then a superkick to Reigns. Rollins nails a Buckle Bomb but Reigns immediately responds with a Superman Punch. Both members of The Shield are down now. Braun sees this and starts getting up. Braun scoops Rollins for a powerslam but Rollins grabs the Chamber wall and starts climbing up it. Braun climbs up as well. Rollins kicks at him. Reigns comes over and gets Braun on his back. Reigns with a Samoan Drop on the steel to Braun. Braun rolls back into the ring. Rollins climbs up on top of the pod now. Rollins nails a huge Frogsplash from the top of the pod but Braun kicks out at 2.

Reigns and Rollins are on each side of Braun now but he fights them off. Braun with a big dropkick to Reigns. Rollins superkicks Braun in the mouth. Rollins with another superkick to Braun to bring him to one knee. Rollins goes for the stomp but Braun catches him in a running powerslam for the pin. Rollins has been eliminated.

Braun and Reigns face off now. Reigns strikes first but Braun grabs his throat and sends him over the top to the steel. Reigns comes back and flies over the top to the steel. Braun charges on the steel but Reigns moves and Braun goes crashing through the glass of a pod. Reigns follows up with a Superman Punch as Braun stumbles back into the ring. Reigns follows and hits another Superman punch, bringing Braun to one knee. Some fans are booing now. Reigns goes for a Spear but Braun blocks it. Reigns with a Superman Punch and a Spear. Braun gets up and Reigns delivers another Spear for the pin. Reigns is going to WrestleMania 34.

Winner and New #1 Contender: Roman Reigns

After the match, Cole confirms Reigns vs. WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar for WrestleMania 34 as we go to replays. Reigns sands tall and looks up at the WrestleMania 34 sign as his music plays. Braun comes from behind and lays Reigns out with a running powerslam. Fans chant for more. Braun stands tall with a thumbs down and fans pop. Braun scoops Reigns for another big powerslam in the middle of the ring. Braun takes Reigns to the steel and launches him through the glass of a pod. Reigns is laid out as Braun yells out and raises his arms. Braun's music hits as he exits the Chamber and heads to the back. Elimination Chamber goes off the air with Reigns laid out inside the pod.

