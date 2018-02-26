Roman Reigns Vs. Brock Lesnar Graphic, RAW Tag Team On Their Rebirth (Video), Asuka - WrestleMania

- The WWE Elimination Chamber Kickoff pre-show saw Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson pick up a win over The Miztourage, Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel. Both teams were ripped in a post-match backstage interview by The Revival, Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder. Above is video of Gallows and Anderson talking to Charly Caruso after the win. Anderson says this win is what they're all about and why they came to WWE with big money contracts. Anderson says this win was just the beginning of the re-birth of The Boys. Regarding The Revival's earlier words, Gallows mentions how there are just 3 tag teams that have been IWGP & WWE Tag Team Champions - The Steiner Brothers, 2018 WWE Hall of Famers The Dudleyz and them. Anderson says they beat The Revival before and will beat them again.

- Nia Jax no longer has a clear path to WrestleMania 34 after losing to Asuka at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view. WWE has confirmed that Asuka still has a shot at the champion of her choosing, SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair or RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss. As we've noted, Jax vs. Bliss is rumored while Asuka is expected to challenge for the blue brand title.

- As noted, Roman Reigns vs. WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar is now official for WrestleMania 34 after Reigns won the men's Elimination Chamber match. Below is WWE's first graphic confirming the match: