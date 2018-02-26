WrestlingInc.com

Roman Reigns On Earning WrestleMania 34 Match, Beach Balls At Elimination Chamber, Matt Hardy Video

By Marc Middleton | February 26, 2018

- Above is backstage video of Charly Caruso talking to Matt Hardy after his win over Bray Wyatt at WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view. Matt says the deletion of Wyatt and Sister Abigail has begun and is on its way to being "ova!"

Matt Hardy On Fan Reaction He's Been Getting And If #WOKEN Universe Will Expand
See Also
Matt Hardy On Fan Reaction He's Been Getting And If #WOKEN Universe Will Expand

- There were multiple beach balls being knocked around the crowd during last night's Chamber pay-per-view at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. This is why parts of the crowd seemed distracted at various times.

- Roman Reigns tweeted the following after winning the men's Elimination Chamber on Sunday to earn a WrestleMania 34 title shot from WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar:


Related Articles

Comments

Please see the Comments FAQ and make sure that you agree to our rules before posting.

Recent Headlines

WWE Elimination Chamber Results

Most Popular

Back To Top