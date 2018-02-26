Brock Lesnar Meets With UFC President Dana White In Las Vegas On Sunday (Photo)

WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar was in Las Vegas on Sunday and met with his former boss, UFC President Dana White.

It's possible Lesnar was in Vegas to meet with WWE officials as they were in town for the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view but White confirmed to MMA Junkie that they hung out on Sunday. As seen below, White tweeted a photo of he and The Beast, who was wearing a UFC t-shirt.

See Also Paul Heyman Responds To TMZ Article About Brock Lesnar Being 'Primed' For UFC Return

There's no word yet on what was discussed but it could have just been a case of two friends catching up. The rumors on a potential UFC return for Lesnar have been ramping up as of late because Lesnar's current WWE contract expires after WrestleMania 34, where he is expected to be defending against Roman Reigns. MMA Junkie noted that White would not elaborate on the meeting.

White appeared on UFC Tonight earlier this month and once again said anything is possible in regards to Lesnar's return to The Octagon.

"Anything is possible," White said. "Brock has always shown interest in coming over and fighting here in the UFC. I wouldn't be shocked if he gave it one more shot."