WrestlingInc.com

Paige Hides New Non-PG Tattoos While Working The WWE Elimination Chamber Pay-Per-View? (Photos)

By Marc Middleton | February 26, 2018

As noted, Paige got a "Talk s--t, Get Bit" tattoo on her hands this past weekend in Orlando. As you might imagine, this non-PG ink led to a lot of heat from fans on social media.

Paige briefly appeared backstage at the WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view on Sunday to accompany Absolution members Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville to the first-ever women's Chamber match. Paige stopped on the stage and quickly returned to the backstage area as Rose and Deville marched to the ring. Based on photos from social media, it appears Paige used makeup to hide the ink while working for WWE.

Paige And New Boyfriend Apparently Go Public About Their Relationship
See Also
Paige And New Boyfriend Apparently Go Public About Their Relationship

It also appears that Paige used some sort of filter to hide the ink during an Instagram Story post she made on Sunday while traveling to Las Vegas from Orlando for the pay-per-view, according to screenshots sent to us by longtime reader Pat. You can see the shots from her IG Story plus other social media posts below, along with the original tattoo photo from the artist:





Below is the original photo of her new ink from Orlando tattoo artist Earl Funk:


Related Articles

Comments

Please see the Comments FAQ and make sure that you agree to our rules before posting.

Recent Headlines

WWE Elimination Chamber Results

Most Popular

Back To Top