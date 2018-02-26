WrestlingInc.com

Alexa Bliss On Retaining At Elimination Chamber, Braun Strowman Post-Chamber Video, Reid Flair

By Marc Middleton | February 26, 2018

- Above is video of Mike Rome trying to get comments from Braun Strowman after last night's Elimination Chamber main event, which saw Roman Reigns pin Braun to earn the WrestleMania 34 title shot from WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar. Braun gives Rome the eye and walks off as he's clearly in no mood to talk.

- "Father" James Mitchell turns 52 years old today. Today would have been the 92nd birthday of WWE Hall of Famer Verne Gagne and the 30th birthday of Reid Flair.

Alexa Bliss Wins First-Ever Women's Elimination Chamber, Entrances & Eliminations (Videos, Photos)
- RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss tweeted the following after retaining her title in the first-ever women's Elimination Chamber match at last night's pay-per-view:


