Big NJPW Strong Style Evolved Matches Announced, Young Bucks Wanted Bigger US Show, Being The Elite

- Above is episode 94 ("Heavyweights") of Being the Elite where we see Cody continue to stir the pot among the Bullet Club. During NJPW Honor Rising, The Young Bucks announced they would no longer be Junior Heavyweights thanks partly to Cody telling them Kenny Omega said they were the best "junior" tag team in the world. Also at Honor Rising, Omega claimed he and Kota Ibushi were the best tag team in the world, but backstage we saw Cody rile up The Young Bucks enough to go out and interrupt Omega.

After all of this, in the locker room Matt Jackson goes off on Omega saying they've always backed him up during his big moments (while Ibushi was no where to be found) and when they wanted to have their own moment he came out with his proclamation. At the very end of the video, Omega and Ibushi speak to each other in Japanese, according to Chris Charlton it wasn't anything too important.

Not much, first segment Ibushi's telling Kenny they're up and have to go, afterward Ibushi asks what the argument was all about, Kenny says theres nothing for it & they just have to fight the Bucks, then they leave together. https://t.co/pgwlSKBNK6 — chris charlton (@reasonjp) February 26, 2018

- NJPW announced some big matches for their US show Strong Style Evolved on March 25. The Golden Lovers will face The Young Bucks, IWGP US Champion Jay White will take on Hangman Page, and Rey Mysterio will go against Jushin "Thunder" Liger.

- Matt Jackson of The Young Bucks comments on their upcoming match against Omega and Ibushi, saying "We should've ran a bigger building." The event will be held at Walter Pyramid in Long Beach, California, which typically holds around 5,000-6,000 people depending on the seat arrangement. The event sold out in under 20 minutes with ticket prices originally ranging from $50-$200. On Stub Hub, they are currently selling for $100-$900 each.