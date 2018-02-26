News For Tonight's WWE RAW - Big Face Off, Ronda Rousey - The Authority, Asuka, John Cena, More

Tonight's WWE RAW will take place from the Honda Center in Anaheim, CA with fallout from Elimination Chamber as the Road to WrestleMania 34 heats up.

No matches have been confirmed for tonight but we know that WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar will be there to confront Chamber winner Roman Reigns. We also know Ronda Rousey will be there to further the storyline at Elimination Chamber, which saw Rousey put Triple H through a table before being slapped by Stephanie McMahon.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight's RAW:

* Roman Reigns to come face-to-face with Brock Lesnar

* Will Asuka challenge Alexa Bliss at WrestleMania?

* What will happen if Ronda Rousey shows up on Raw tonight?

* Is John Cena going to WrestleMania?

* Are Bayley and Sasha Banks still friends?

Stick with us throughout the day for RAW updates and join us tonight at 8pm EST for live coverage.