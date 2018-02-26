UFC Fight Pass Subscriber Count, Jon Jones Staying In Shape (Video), UFC 222 Countdown With Cyborg

- The UFC released "Countdown" for Saturday's UFC 222 event, providing fans an inside look into the lives and training of Cris Cyborg, Yana Kunitskaya, Frankie Edgar, Brian Ortega, Stefan Struve and Andrei Arlovski. The card takes place from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Cyborg defends her female featherweight title against Kunitskaya, a fellow former Invicta FC champion. Edgar and Ortega collide in a key featherweight title-eliminator, with Struve looking to take out a former heavyweight champion in Arlovski.

- According to a report by Deadline, UFC Fight Pass currently has around 400,000 subscribers, a number that has actually improved since Endeavor - formerly known as WME-IMG - purchased the company from Zuffa.

The UFC's television contract with Fox ends this coming December, putting the premier MMA promotion on the open market for a new deal.

Prior to the purchase by Endeavor, around 330,000 people subscribed to UFC Fight Pass, the UFC's all-digital service. Live fight cards from the UFC and several other promotions stream online, along with an incredible library of past fights and shows.

- Despite a murky future, Jon Jones is staying in shape. The former UFC light heavyweight champion showed off an incredible dead-lift on social media recently. Jones is scheduled to appear before the California Athletic Commission in regards to his failed drug test.