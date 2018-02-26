WrestlingInc.com

Seth Rollins On Coming Up Short At Elimination Chamber, Warrior Award Reactions (Video), WWE Network

By Marc Middleton | February 26, 2018

- Above is a promo for new WWE Network content, including Fastlane, WrestleMania 34, Ride Along, Photo Shoot and more.

- Seth Rollins tweeted the following on his Elimination Chamber loss at last night's pay-per-view in Las Vegas:


Seth Rollins On If There Is Real Animosity With Finn Balor, Curb Stomp Returning, Face Vs. Heel
- As noted, WWE announced today that Ambassador Dana Warrior will be presenting the 2018 Warrior Award to honorary WWE Superstar Jarrius "JJ" Robertson during the WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony in New Orleans. Below are reaction videos from Dana and JJ on Twitter:



