Braun Strowman's WrestleMania Feud, Ronda Rousey Reacts To Elimination Chamber Segment, WWE Mayhem

By Marc Middleton | February 26, 2018

- Apple released this promo for the Elimination Chamber match in the new WWE Mayhem mobile game, available now on iTunes.

- It looks like Braun Strowman vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz is still on for WrestleMania 34 after last night's Elimination Chamber pay-per-view. Braun eliminated Miz in last night's Chamber main event and also eliminated him in the Gauntlet Match on last week's RAW. The Wrestling Observer first reported in late January that the match was set for WrestleMania. It will be interesting to see how they further the feud on tonight's RAW.

- As noted, Ronda Rousey's RAW contract signing at Elimination Chamber ended with a slap from Stephanie McMahon after Rousey put Triple H through a table, all to set up the big tag match with Rousey's mystery partner at WrestleMania 34. The former UFC Champion took to Twitter and Instagram after the show and wrote the following:


Thank you Las Vegas for the passion and support last night...

