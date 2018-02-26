WrestlingInc.com

Possible Return Spoiler For Tonight's WWE RAW

By Marc Middleton | February 26, 2018

Kane is currently in Anaheim, CA for tonight's WWE RAW, according to PWInsider. It's possible that Kane will be featured on tonight's show as the Road to WrestleMania 34 heats up.

Kane was last seen on the January 29th post-Royal Rumble RAW where he was destroyed by Braun Strowman after losing a Last Man Standing Elimination Chamber qualifier. WWE did an injury angle that night and said Kane left on his own after being taken to a local hospital.

There's no word yet on what Kane might be doing for WrestleMania, but he will be back working live events this weekend. He is scheduled to face WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar for the title at this Saturday's RAW live event at the United Center in Chicago.

