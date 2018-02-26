Spoilers From Lucha Underground Season 4 Tapings: Former WWE Superstar Debuts, Casket Match, More

Lucha Underground began taping their 4th season on Friday, Saturday and Sunday in Los Angeles. Below are some notes from the tapings, courtesy of SoCalUncensored.com:

* Friday's tapings saw Jeremiah Crane (Sami Callihan) and Fenix lose a "Three Ways to The Grave" casket match to Mil Muertes. Both were placed in separate caskets

* Former WWE Superstar Jack Swagger, wrestling under the name Jack Hager, debuted in a dark match on Saturday and then wrestled Sammy Guevara on Sunday. Swagger won the match and then turned heel by attacking Sammy after

* Vanilla Ice was in attendance for the Saturday tapings and received a shout-out from Joey Ryan during a match

* Chelsea Green (Laurel Van Ness) made her debut at the Sunday tapings and was involved in a Fatal 4 Way with Jeremiah Crane (Sami Callihan), Exolicious (Sonny Kiss) and Marty "The Moth" Martinez

* An angle was done on Friday to set up Brian Cage attacking Pentagon Dark and challenging him for the Lucha Underground Title. The title match took place on Sudnay and Pentagon retained

Lucha Underground will resume season 4 tapings on Thursday, March 1st through Saturday, March 3rd.