WWE Photo Shoot Preview For Tonight, John Cena's First Post-Chamber Tweet, WWE - Hindi Announcement

- Above is a preview for tonight's new episode of WWE Photo Shoot on the WWE Network, featuring SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair.

- WWE announced the following:

Fans can tune into SONY TEN 3 to hear the new announce team of Fahad Sheikh and Sandeep Iyer calling the action live in Hindi. SONY TEN 1 will continue to air Raw and SmackDown live with English language commentary.

"We are delighted to announce the live Hindi commentary for WWE's flagship shows, Raw and SmackDown LIVE," said Rajesh Kaul, President, Sports and Distribution Business, Sony Pictures Networks India. "Both programs have their own unique rosters which amplifies the excitement and interest with our fans in India. WWE enjoys a significant following and with the Hindi commentary, we are attempting to engage our viewers with localized content in Hindi speaking markets and further grow the viewership."

"We are thrilled to expand our partnership with Sony and offer Raw and SmackDown live in Hindi for the first time," said Michelle Wilson, WWE Co-President. "India is a priority market for WWE, and this is another example of our continued commitment to localizing content and engaging our passionate fans."

WrestleMania 33 was the first WWE special event to air with live Hindi commentary. Since then, all WWE special events have aired with live Hindi commentary on WWE Network. Last June, Sony Pictures Networks India and WWE launched WWE Sunday Dhamaal, a weekly show in Hindi featuring the best of Raw and SmackDown plus exclusive features and interviews.

Watch Raw LIVE in Hindi beginning 6.30am tomorrow (Tuesday) and SmackDown LIVE in Hindi beginning 6:30am this Wednesday exclusively on SONY TEN 3. Watch WWE Sunday Dhamaal at 6pm every Sunday on Sony MAX.