- Cathy Kelley previews tonight's WWE RAW in this new video.

- WWE stock was up 3.46% today, closing at $38.28 per share, another new closing high. Today's high was $38.46 and the low was $37.10.

- Below is new video from WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page on fellow Legend Jake "The Snake" Roberts receiving a new smile in just 24 hours from the Golpa Dental Implant Center in Las Vegas: