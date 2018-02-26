Ronda Rousey Hypes Tonight's RAW, Matt Hardy On Sister Abigail & Bray Wyatt, Elimination Chamber

- Cathy Kelley recaps the 2018 WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view in this new video.

- Matt Hardy continues to hype the upcoming "deletion!" of Bray Wyatt and Sister Abigail. He tweeted the following on defeating Wyatt at last night's Chamber pay-per-view:

The DOWNWARD SPIRAL of DELETION has begun. Bray Wyatt will "Fade Away and Classify himself as Obsolete... OBSOLETE!"



I'm AWARE that the HORRENDOUS ABIGAIL is older & STRONGAH than my ESSENCE, ZENITH..



I shall need all of my MAGIC for the COMPLETION of the DELETION. https://t.co/TLMFtDrGQn — #WOKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) February 26, 2018

See Also Ronda Rousey's Potential Effect On WWE Business

- As noted, Stephanie McMahon revealed on RAW Talk that she, Triple H, Ronda Rousey and RAW General Manager Kurt Angle will be on tonight's RAW to "air things out" after the in-ring confrontation at last night's Elimination Chamber pay-per-view. Rousey took to Twitter today and wrote the following on RAW: