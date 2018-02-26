WrestlingInc.com

Ronda Rousey Hypes Tonight's RAW, Matt Hardy On Sister Abigail & Bray Wyatt, Elimination Chamber

By Marc Middleton | February 26, 2018

- Cathy Kelley recaps the 2018 WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view in this new video.

- Matt Hardy continues to hype the upcoming "deletion!" of Bray Wyatt and Sister Abigail. He tweeted the following on defeating Wyatt at last night's Chamber pay-per-view:


Ronda Rousey's Potential Effect On WWE Business
- As noted, Stephanie McMahon revealed on RAW Talk that she, Triple H, Ronda Rousey and RAW General Manager Kurt Angle will be on tonight's RAW to "air things out" after the in-ring confrontation at last night's Elimination Chamber pay-per-view. Rousey took to Twitter today and wrote the following on RAW:


