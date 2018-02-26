UFC Superstar Attends Elimination Chamber And Jokes About Beating Brock Lesnar Again

UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cormier, UFC heavyweight Travis Browne and former UFC Heavyweight Champion Cain Velasquez were ringside at last night's WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view.

Browne, who is married to Ronda Rousey, is apparently a big fan of Braun Strowman. Rousey posted the video below of Browne cheering and yelling "that's my brother" to Strowman when he put Roman Reigns through one of the pods after Reigns won the men's Chamber match:

Velasquez, whose last fight was a first round defeat over Browne at UFC 200 in July of 2016, posted the tweet below from the arena saying that he "could feel at home here." He also sent a friendly warning to Brock Lesnar, stating that he wouldn't mind taking another belt from him. Velasquez defeated then-UFC Heavyweight Champion Lesnar for the title via TKO in the second round at UFC 121 on October 23, 2010.