Fan Arrested At WWE Elimination Chamber PPV (Video), Paige On Her Lack Of In-Ring Activity, Swoggle

- As seen in the video above, a fan was arrested at last night's Elimination Chamber pay-per-view during the Ronda Rousey contract signing segment. The fan was involved in a fight that was believed to be alcohol related.

- WWE Hall of Famer Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat, Kevin Thorn, Hornswoggle and Eddie Kingston will be appearing at AIW's upcoming "Enter The Dragon" event on Saturday, March 10th at the Tadmore Shrine in Akron, OH. You can get more details or purchase tickets by clicking here.

- Paige had a short and sweet reply to a user on Twitter who took a shot at her lack of in-ring activity.

When discussing Rousey during the Kickoff show, Paige said, "In UFC, you fight maybe twice a year. Well, in WWE, times that by a hundred." A fan tweeted, "Says the chick that has wrestled once in the last year," which prompted Paige to reply, "I had neck surgery dumb ass." You can check out the full exchange below:

Says the chick that has wrestled once in the last year — Travis Thompson (@mikehawk1983) February 26, 2018

I had neck surgery dumb ass. https://t.co/Do44pkYX1F — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) February 26, 2018

Paige underwent neck surgery in October of 2016 before returning to action last December. The return was short-lived after she suffered an injury during a match at Madison Square Garden on December 26, 2017. PWInsider reported in January that her in-ring WWE career is over because of the injury. Neither WWE nor Paige have officially stated that her days as a wrestler are done.