Alexa Bliss On If She Had Real Tears During Her WWE Women's Elimination Chamber Post-Match Promo

RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss was interviewed by ESPN after last night's WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view. Below are a few highlights:

Performing her "Twisted Bliss" move from the top of a pod:

"I was quite terrified. I'm not going to lie. I've done the 'Twisted Bliss' off of Braun Strowman's shoulders before, but that's not nothing to be on top of an Elimination Chamber pod. There are big challenges with being in a match like this. You're inside of this chamber that's intimidating to begin with. There's nothing appealing about the Elimination Chamber. When I first walked into it, I was terrified. You start out the match in these pods, and you're just watching everyone go at it, waiting for your time."

Getting emotional in her post-match promo before turning on the crowd:

"Those were real tears for a minute, and then I had to be mean. It was great because I knew what my next move was. I was very excited to see how the crowd was going to react. I am very proud of the women's division and genuinely happy that this happened and the fact that I got the 'You deserve it!' chant from the crowd, I don't take that for granted; it's amazing for our fans to do, but at the end of the day, I'm the bad guy and I can't have them cheering me. It wouldn't be very Bliss of me if I thanked them for cheering me."

Ronda Rousey in WWE:

"I think it's great that she's here. She's built a brand for herself and a name for herself, and for her to be able to bring her fan base into what we do, into our world of the WWE is fantastic. If anyone can legitimize how tough it is to do what we do, it's Ronda. She's made a name for herself in the UFC, she's worked hard, she knows the grind, and for her fans to come here and watch her grow and see the struggles that we all go through, I think will give people more of an appreciation for what we do. I think she's just what we need for the women's revolution in the WWE."

Bliss also discussed how difficult cutting promos can be, the women's revolution and more. You can read the full interview by clicking here.